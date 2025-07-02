Telangana Rains: Heavy Showers Forecast for Next 4 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across State

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts in Telangana as the state is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next five days starting Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Widespread Rainfall with Thunderstorms Expected

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely in several districts, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

District-wise Forecast for the Coming Days

July 2 (Wednesday):

Heavy rains expected in:

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak, Kamareddy Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in all districts.

July 3 (Thursday):

Similar weather expected across all districts with strong winds and thunder activity. Yellow alert remains in force.

July 4 (Friday):

Thunderstorms and lightning likely in:

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy All districts to experience gusty winds and isolated rains.

July 5 (Saturday):

Thunderstorms in the above districts plus:

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Strong winds with rain forecasted across the state.

July 6 (Sunday):

Similar rainfall pattern as July 5 with no significant change in wind speeds or alert level.

Citizens Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid open areas during lightning. Travel disruptions are possible in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

Key Precautions: