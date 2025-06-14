Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Auction: Good News for Middle Class! Chance to Buy Flats in Hyderabad Below Market Price — Here’s When

The Telangana state government is preparing to auction the long-vacant Rajiv Swagruha apartments, which were originally constructed for middle-class families. Built over a decade ago, these flats have remained largely unoccupied due to administrative changes and lack of proper follow-up by previous governments.

Locations Identified for Auction: Bandlaguda, Gajularamaram, Pocharam, and Khammam

The state housing department has decided to sell Rajiv Swagruha flats located in Bandlaguda, Gajularamaram, Pocharam (Hyderabad region) and Polepally in Khammam district. The Housing Corporation Commissioner, Gautam, has urged interested buyers to take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase flats at affordable prices.

Construction Details of Khammam Rajiv Swagruha Apartments

In Khammam’s Polepally revenue division, the Rajiv Swagruha apartments were built during the united Andhra Pradesh government led by the Congress party in 2008. Spread across 15 acres, these apartments comprise:

8 blocks

9 floors per block

Total of 576 flats

While most of the construction work was completed years ago, the flats have remained vacant due to political transitions and lack of timely sales initiatives.

Previous Attempts to Sell Unsuccessful

Earlier, the government had attempted to auction these flats block-wise through online bidding. However, due to lack of proper marketing and high block-wise pricing, there was little to no interest from buyers. Middle-class families and government employees had previously expressed interest if the flats were offered individually rather than in entire blocks.

Additional Vacant Land Also Up for Sale

Adjacent to the completed apartments, around 6 acres of vacant land is also available. The government is now planning to convert this land into plots and sell them as well, offering further opportunities for potential homeowners and investors.

Official Notification Expected on June 20

Sources indicate that the Telangana government is likely to release the official auction notification on June 20. Through the sale of these apartments and vacant lands, the state expects to generate over ₹3,500 crore in revenue.

Affordable Pricing Expected Compared to Market Rates

One major advantage for prospective buyers is that these Rajiv Swagruha flats and plots are being offered at prices significantly lower than the current market value. Since the properties are located in dispute-free areas, the auction is seen as a great opportunity for many middle-class families to fulfill their dream of owning a home.

Recent Auctions Show Huge Demand for Housing Board Properties

Recently, when the Kukatpally Housing Board auctioned its vacant plots, some plots fetched record prices of up to ₹3 lakh per square yard. This indicates a strong demand for well-located housing board properties, which may translate into significant interest in the upcoming Rajiv Swagruha auctions as well.