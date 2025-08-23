Telangana Ranks 4th in UPI Transactions, Records ₹1.26 Lakh Crore in July

Telangana has built a commanding role in the digital payments system across India occupying the fourth spot in the country in terms of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) activity in July, the latest data published by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has shown. The state registered trade of 1.26 lakh crore in value which made up 5.8 per cent of traded value in the nation. Telangana processed 791 million UPI transactions- a 4.1% share of the total volume, making it an indication of the increasing digital use within the state.

In the country, Maharashtra dominates with an overwhelming share of 9.8 in value, then Karnataka (5.5) and Uttar Pradesh (5.3)- the single state in northern India in the top five list.

The new figures do not only highlight the high levels of digital payments adoption in Telangana but also tell a bigger picture of growing cashless payments in India. In India, the volume of UPI transactions was concentrated in 15 categories in 70 percent of transactions and the value in 47 percent of aggregate transaction value. Groceries were leading volume shares at 24.3% eating up only 8.8% of transaction value, which suggests the low value or ticket of groceries. Payments done through debt collection agencies contributed 12.8% in transaction value with only 1.3% contribution by the number of payments done, at the same time being significant in terms of average ticket size of transactions at 5817.

The increase in UPI is further emphasized by the soaring daily metrics in 2025: average daily transaction value went up drastically in January to 75,743 crore and to 80,919 crores of average daily transaction value in July and the average daily transaction volume increased drastically to 675 and 675 million in August.

Such a performance highlights the fact that Telangana is fast emerging as an important hub within India in the digital economic space. The state has already made significant steps towards the further enhancement of its position in the sphere of digital payments and, with the further development of smartphone use and penetration of fintech, as well as ensuring the adoption of the use of digital banking by the grassroots of the citizens, the state does not seem to be led by the thought of wanting to change anything.