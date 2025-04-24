Telangana Ranks First in India Justice Report 2025, CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates State Police

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday congratulated the state’s police department after it was ranked first in the country in the India Justice Report 2025.

DGP and Intelligence Chief Brief CM

DGP Jitender and Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy, accompanied by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, met with the Chief Minister to discuss the findings of the report. The India Justice Report evaluates the performance of key institutions that support the delivery of justice — including the police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid services.

Telangana Leads Among Larger States

Telangana topped the list among 18 states with a population of over one crore, securing the first position based on its performance across various justice delivery sectors.

Praise for Professionalism and Governance

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present during the meeting. CM Revanth praised the state police for their dedication, calling the national recognition a reflection of Telangana’s commitment to justice, good governance, and public service.