Telangana

Telangana Ration Card Distribution to Begin Today: CM Revanth Reddy To Launch in Suryapet

Telangana to Launch historic distribution of 5 lakh NEW ration cards starting today! Check if you're approved online instantly. See benefits, eligibility & how to get your smart card.

Munsif Web Desk14 July 2025 - 11:43
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to lauche the distribution of new Smart Ration Cards in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet, today July 14, 2025.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to lauche the distribution of new Smart Ration Cards in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet, today July 14, 2025.

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad, July 14, 2025: In a transformative step for food security, Telangana will distribute 5 lakh new ration cards starting today across all districts. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the distribution at a public event in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet district, marking the state’s first large-scale ration card issuance in nearly a decade. Approximately 11.30 lakh economically vulnerable citizens will gain access to subsidized essentials through this initiative.

Also Read: Birth Certificate Now Mandatory for Indian Citizenship Proof, UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar, Voter ID Invalid

Key Distribution Details

  • Launch Event: July 14, 2025, by CM Revanth Reddy in Tirumalagiri
  • Scale: 5 lakh white ration cards statewide
  • Total Coverage: Ration cards now cover 94.72 lakh households benefiting 3.14 crore people
  • Technology: New ATM-style smart cards with QR codes and anti-fraud features

Revolutionary Smart Cards

The next-generation ration cards feature:

  • Bank-card design (durable, pocket-friendly)
  • Unique QR codes for biometric verification at Fair Price Shops
  • Tamper-proof security to prevent duplication
  • Multi-scheme readiness for future welfare integrations

Eligibility & Status Check

Priority given to applicants meeting these criteria:
✅ Permanent Telangana residency
✅ Annual income under ₹1.5L (rural)/₹2L (urban)
✅ No existing ration card from other states
✅ Special priority: Widows, seniors, disabled, and landless laborers

Beneficiaries can verify approval status via:

  1. EPDS Portal: https://epds.telangana.gov.in/FoodSecurityAct/
  2. T-Ration App: Official Android application
  3. SMS Alerts: Automated updates for registered numbers
  4. MeeSeva Centres: Local assistance for status queries

Coverage Expansion

Since December 2023, ration card coverage has surged:

PeriodCardsBeneficiaries
Pre-202389.95 lakh2.81 crore
Post-distribution94.72 lakh3.14 crore
(Note: Previous administration issued only 49,000 cards in 10 years)

Entitlements for Cardholders

Approved families will receive:

  • Monthly 6 kg free rice per person
  • Healthcare: Rajiv Aarogyasri (₹10 lakh coverage)
  • Education: Fee reimbursement support
  • Subsidies: LPG cylinders (₹500), power (200 free units)
  • Essential commodities: Wheat, sugar, kerosene

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed: “Distribution will begin at Tirumalagiri and extend to all constituencies, with MLAs personally overseeing the process. Our goal is zero exclusion of eligible families.” The initiative adds ₹1,200 crore annually to the state’s welfare budget.

Next Steps:

Beneficiaries with approved status should:

  1. Carry Aadhaar and acknowledgment slip
  2. Visit designated distribution centers in their constituency
  3. Collect biometric-enabled smart cards from today onward

Note: Applications remain open at MeeSeva/Prajapalana centers for pending cases.

Tags
Munsif Web Desk14 July 2025 - 11:43
Back to top button