Telangana Ration Card Distribution to Begin Today: CM Revanth Reddy To Launch in Suryapet
Telangana to Launch historic distribution of 5 lakh NEW ration cards starting today! Check if you're approved online instantly. See benefits, eligibility & how to get your smart card.
Hyderabad, July 14, 2025: In a transformative step for food security, Telangana will distribute 5 lakh new ration cards starting today across all districts. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the distribution at a public event in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet district, marking the state’s first large-scale ration card issuance in nearly a decade. Approximately 11.30 lakh economically vulnerable citizens will gain access to subsidized essentials through this initiative.
Also Read: Birth Certificate Now Mandatory for Indian Citizenship Proof, UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar, Voter ID Invalid
Table of Contents
Key Distribution Details
- Launch Event: July 14, 2025, by CM Revanth Reddy in Tirumalagiri
- Scale: 5 lakh white ration cards statewide
- Total Coverage: Ration cards now cover 94.72 lakh households benefiting 3.14 crore people
- Technology: New ATM-style smart cards with QR codes and anti-fraud features
Revolutionary Smart Cards
The next-generation ration cards feature:
- Bank-card design (durable, pocket-friendly)
- Unique QR codes for biometric verification at Fair Price Shops
- Tamper-proof security to prevent duplication
- Multi-scheme readiness for future welfare integrations
Eligibility & Status Check
Priority given to applicants meeting these criteria:
✅ Permanent Telangana residency
✅ Annual income under ₹1.5L (rural)/₹2L (urban)
✅ No existing ration card from other states
✅ Special priority: Widows, seniors, disabled, and landless laborers
Beneficiaries can verify approval status via:
- EPDS Portal:
https://epds.telangana.gov.in/FoodSecurityAct/
- T-Ration App: Official Android application
- SMS Alerts: Automated updates for registered numbers
- MeeSeva Centres: Local assistance for status queries
Coverage Expansion
Since December 2023, ration card coverage has surged:
|Period
|Cards
|Beneficiaries
|Pre-2023
|89.95 lakh
|2.81 crore
|Post-distribution
|94.72 lakh
|3.14 crore
|(Note: Previous administration issued only 49,000 cards in 10 years)
Entitlements for Cardholders
Approved families will receive:
- Monthly 6 kg free rice per person
- Healthcare: Rajiv Aarogyasri (₹10 lakh coverage)
- Education: Fee reimbursement support
- Subsidies: LPG cylinders (₹500), power (200 free units)
- Essential commodities: Wheat, sugar, kerosene
Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed: “Distribution will begin at Tirumalagiri and extend to all constituencies, with MLAs personally overseeing the process. Our goal is zero exclusion of eligible families.” The initiative adds ₹1,200 crore annually to the state’s welfare budget.
Next Steps:
Beneficiaries with approved status should:
- Carry Aadhaar and acknowledgment slip
- Visit designated distribution centers in their constituency
- Collect biometric-enabled smart cards from today onward
Note: Applications remain open at MeeSeva/Prajapalana centers for pending cases.