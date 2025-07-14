Telangana Ration Card Distribution to Begin Today: CM Revanth Reddy To Launch in Suryapet

Hyderabad, July 14, 2025: In a transformative step for food security, Telangana will distribute 5 lakh new ration cards starting today across all districts. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the distribution at a public event in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet district, marking the state’s first large-scale ration card issuance in nearly a decade. Approximately 11.30 lakh economically vulnerable citizens will gain access to subsidized essentials through this initiative.

Key Distribution Details

Launch Event: July 14, 2025, by CM Revanth Reddy in Tirumalagiri

July 14, 2025, by CM Revanth Reddy in Tirumalagiri Scale: 5 lakh white ration cards statewide

5 lakh white ration cards statewide Total Coverage: Ration cards now cover 94.72 lakh households benefiting 3.14 crore people

Ration cards now cover benefiting Technology: New ATM-style smart cards with QR codes and anti-fraud features

Revolutionary Smart Cards

The next-generation ration cards feature:

Bank-card design (durable, pocket-friendly)

(durable, pocket-friendly) Unique QR codes for biometric verification at Fair Price Shops

for biometric verification at Fair Price Shops Tamper-proof security to prevent duplication

to prevent duplication Multi-scheme readiness for future welfare integrations

Eligibility & Status Check

Priority given to applicants meeting these criteria:

✅ Permanent Telangana residency

✅ Annual income under ₹1.5L (rural)/₹2L (urban)

✅ No existing ration card from other states

✅ Special priority: Widows, seniors, disabled, and landless laborers

Beneficiaries can verify approval status via:

EPDS Portal: https://epds.telangana.gov.in/FoodSecurityAct/ T-Ration App: Official Android application SMS Alerts: Automated updates for registered numbers MeeSeva Centres: Local assistance for status queries

Coverage Expansion

Since December 2023, ration card coverage has surged:

Period Cards Beneficiaries Pre-2023 89.95 lakh 2.81 crore Post-distribution 94.72 lakh 3.14 crore (Note: Previous administration issued only 49,000 cards in 10 years)

Entitlements for Cardholders

Approved families will receive:

Monthly 6 kg free rice per person

per person Healthcare: Rajiv Aarogyasri (₹10 lakh coverage)

Rajiv Aarogyasri (₹10 lakh coverage) Education: Fee reimbursement support

Fee reimbursement support Subsidies: LPG cylinders (₹500), power (200 free units)

LPG cylinders (₹500), power (200 free units) Essential commodities: Wheat, sugar, kerosene

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed: “Distribution will begin at Tirumalagiri and extend to all constituencies, with MLAs personally overseeing the process. Our goal is zero exclusion of eligible families.” The initiative adds ₹1,200 crore annually to the state’s welfare budget.

Next Steps:

Beneficiaries with approved status should:

Carry Aadhaar and acknowledgment slip Visit designated distribution centers in their constituency Collect biometric-enabled smart cards from today onward

Note: Applications remain open at MeeSeva/Prajapalana centers for pending cases.