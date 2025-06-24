Telangana Ration Card Important Update: Don’t Pay Brokers, Bushra Sultana Issues Strong Warning

Hyderabad: Bushra Sultana, Assistant Civil Supply Officer for the Mehdipatnam circle, has issued a firm appeal to the public ahead of the new Telangana ration card update drive: “Do not hand over money or documents to any brokers.” She emphasized that all applications should be submitted directly through official channels to avoid fraud, delays, and potential scams.

Transparent and Trusted Guidelines for 2025 Ration Card Process

Based on recent detailed guidelines from trusted Telangana sources such as Munsif Daily, the new ration card process is now smoother and more transparent.

Online Application via MeSeva : Only ₹45 fee; no need for intermediaries.

: Only ₹45 fee; no need for intermediaries. Clear Document Checklist : Aadhaar, utility bills, income proof if required.

: Aadhaar, utility bills, income proof if required. Mandatory Home Verification : Conducted by Civil Supplies staff.

: Conducted by Civil Supplies staff. No Hidden Fees: Submissions are processed directly—beware of false promises.

Bushra Sultana reiterated that home visits are part of the process, and insistence by brokers is a red flag. “Submit your documents at MeSeva or government offices. Our team is committed to support, but do not be misled,” she said.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Warns Congress Leaders: Work for the Party or Face Removal

Why the Strict Warning on Brokers?

Numerous Complaints : Fraud reports where middlemen manipulated applications and extorted fees.

: Fraud reports where middlemen manipulated applications and extorted fees. Citizen Protection in Focus : The Civil Supplies Department aims to eliminate corruption and improve efficiency.

: The Civil Supplies Department aims to eliminate corruption and improve efficiency. Online-First Approach: Digital systems and verifications reduce human interference and delays.

What Applicants Must Do

Gather documents: Aadhaar, utility bills, and income proofs (if relevant). Apply through MeSeva: Online forms are processed within state systems. Await verification call: A department official will schedule a home visit. Track status online: Check updates via the MeSeva or Civil Supplies portal.

Official Advisory

Bushra Sultana concluded with a stern message: “If anyone asks for extra money or promises quicker cards, report them immediately. We are eliminating middlemen to serve you better.” Her appeal is part of the government’s broader push to boost digital governance and ensure fair access to welfare services.

For step-by-step guidance, visit your nearest MeSeva center or check the official Telangana Civil Supplies Department site. Empower yourself with information and avoid fraudster traps!