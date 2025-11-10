HyderabadTelangana

Telangana Shivers as Patancheru, Adilabad Record Season’s Lowest Temperature

The lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Patancheru and Adilabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 16:01
Telangana Shivers as Patancheru, Adilabad Record Season’s Lowest Temperature
Telangana Shivers as Patancheru, Adilabad Record Season’s Lowest Temperature

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Patancheru and Adilabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre stated that minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at isolated places across Telangana over the next two to three days.

Also Read: Cold Wave Alert: Telangana Braces for Single-Digit Temperatures as Intense Chill Sets In

Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state during the next seven days, it added.

Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours as well, the report noted.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 16:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button