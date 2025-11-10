Telangana Shivers as Patancheru, Adilabad Record Season’s Lowest Temperature

Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Patancheru and Adilabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

In its daily weather report, the Met Centre stated that minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at isolated places across Telangana over the next two to three days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state during the next seven days, it added.

Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours as well, the report noted.