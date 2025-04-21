Telangana Reels Under Heatwave-Like Conditions Despite Sporadic Thunderstorms

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently experiencing intense heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures consistently ranging between 41°C and 44°C, even as some regions report sporadic spells of thunderstorms. The hot weather is affecting both urban and rural areas, with Hyderabad and multiple districts facing scorching daytime temperatures.

Over 50 Locations Report Extreme Heat Across 15+ Districts

According to temperature data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), more than 50 locations across at least 15 districts recorded average maximum temperatures between 43°C and 43.7°C between Sunday morning (8:30 AM) and Monday morning (8:30 AM).

Districts witnessing this intense heat include:

Adilabad

Nalgonda

Siddipet

Kamareddy

Karimnagar

Suryapet

Rajanna Sircilla

Jogulamba Gadwal

Jangaon

Mahabubnagar

Sangareddy

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad

Hanumakonda

Medak

Jagtial

Vikarabad

Rangareddy

Khammam

Nizamabad

Hyderabad Not Spared: Urban Areas Face Scorching Heat

Several localities in Hyderabad have also recorded temperatures between 41°C and 42.2°C, signaling rising urban heat levels. Specific areas and their recorded maximum temperatures include:

LB Nagar – 42.2°C

– 42.2°C Kapra – 41.6°C

– 41.6°C Uppal – 40.5°C

– 40.5°C Hayathnagar – 41.0°C

– 41.0°C Saroornagar – 40.8°C

– 40.8°C Malakpet – 41.0°C

– 41.0°C Santoshnagar – 40.9°C

– 40.9°C Other regions affected: Amberpet, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, and Serilingampally

IMD Forecast: Temperatures to Rise Further

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecasted that high temperatures will continue across Telangana in the coming days. According to their update:

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. However, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three days.”

Tips to Beat the Heat

As the region continues to battle soaring temperatures, residents are advised to: