Telangana: Relatives Protest Over Newborn’s Death Allegedly Due to Doctor Negligence

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Telangana’s Mulug district, where the relatives of a newborn child have accused doctors of negligence, leading to the infant’s death.

The protest that followed the incident has raised significant concerns about the quality of medical care at a government hospital.

The Incident

The deceased child’s family claimed that the pregnant woman, identified as Rawli, arrived at the government hospital for delivery early in the morning. Initially, doctors suggested that a cesarean section (C-section) was necessary. However, after some time, a natural delivery was attempted, which reportedly resulted in the newborn’s death during the process.

Family’s Allegations and Protest

According to the family, not only did the newborn die, but the mother’s health was also said to be in critical condition, adding to their grief and frustration. The family expressed their dissatisfaction with the hospital’s care, leading to a protest in front of the Mulug Government Hospital.

Ministers and Police Involvement

During the protest, Telangana State Ministers P. Srinivas Reddy and Seetakka, who were attending a revenue conference, encountered the demonstrators. The police tried to calm the protesters, but they refused to leave the site, resulting in forceful removal by the authorities.

Government’s Response

Following the incident, Minister Seetakka assured the affected family that a thorough investigation would be conducted and promised justice for the aggrieved party.

Public Concern Over Healthcare Quality

This incident has raised concerns over the quality of medical care in government hospitals and the safety of mothers and infants during childbirth. Authorities are expected to take action based on the findings of the investigation.