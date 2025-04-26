Telangana: Remand Prisoner Dies of Heart Attack

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at Karimnagar District Jail in Telangana, where a remand prisoner died after suffering a heart attack.

Deceased Identified as Shadal from Rajanna Sircilla

The deceased has been identified as Shadal, a resident of Rajanna Sircilla district. He was on remand in connection with a tractor theft case.

Chest Pain Complaints Led to Emergency Hospitalization

According to jail authorities, Shadal complained of severe chest pain while in custody. Officials immediately informed his family members and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital for urgent treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Shadal succumbed during treatment.

Concerns Raised Over Prison Healthcare Facilities

The incident has raised concerns about the quality and accessibility of healthcare facilities for prisoners in Telangana jails. Family members and activists are demanding a closer look into the prison’s emergency medical protocols.

Authorities Order Internal Investigation

Authorities have promised a transparent investigation into the incident. An internal report and a medical inquiry are expected to determine if there was any negligence involved in Shadal’s death.