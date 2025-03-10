Telangana Rescue: Body Recovered from SLBC Tunnel After Days of Search

Hyderabad: A breakthrough has been made in the ongoing rescue operation in Nagar Kurnool district, where eight workers have been missing for 15 days following the partial collapse of the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel.

The search operation, which has been ongoing since the incident, saw progress on Sunday when specially trained Kerala police dogs identified a potential area of human presence under the rubble inside the tunnel.

Kerala Police Dogs Detect Human Presence Under Rubble

Specially trained Kerala police dogs played a key role in identifying the location where the workers might be trapped. The dogs detected human presence at D-2 point, located 100 meters from the site of the accident in the last section of the 14-kilometer-long tunnel. The location was identified as the most probable spot where the missing workers may have been trapped beneath the debris.

Recovery of Human Remains

Following the identification of the location, rescue workers carefully excavated the area, and one body was recovered from the rubble. On Saturday night, rescue teams had discovered human remains approximately six feet deep under the debris. The teams worked with utmost caution, excavating the surrounding areas to retrieve the body.

Training and Role of the Specially Trained Dogs

The specially trained dogs, which were brought to the site via a helicopter three days ago, have been instrumental in locating the human remains. These dogs, trained to detect missing persons and human bodies, belong to the Balkan Malinois breed. They have been trained to track scents up to 15 feet deep, providing valuable assistance in the recovery operation.

Timeline of the Tragedy

The incident occurred on February 22, when a section of the roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel collapsed, trapping eight workers inside. Despite the ongoing efforts of the rescue teams, the fate of the workers had remained uncertain until now.

Authorities have expressed cautious optimism about the progress of the operation. The focus is now on continuing to carefully excavate the area in hopes of recovering more bodies and identifying the missing workers.

