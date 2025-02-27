Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Begin Cutting Through TBM to Save Trapped Workers: Video

Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Five days after the collapse of a tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, rescue teams have started cutting through the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to create an access point for reaching the trapped workers.

According to Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad, gas-cutting equipment is being used to slice through the TBM while silt and mechanical debris are simultaneously being removed to speed up the rescue process.

Eight Workers Remain Trapped

The collapse of a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta on Saturday morning left eight workers stranded inside. The trapped individuals include:

Project Engineer: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Field Engineer: Sri Niwas (both from Uttar Pradesh)

Sri Niwas (both from Uttar Pradesh) Workers: Sandeep Sahu, Jagta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (from Jharkhand)

Sandeep Sahu, Jagta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (from Jharkhand) Worker: Sunny Singh (from Jammu and Kashmir)

Sunny Singh (from Jammu and Kashmir) Worker: Gurpreet Singh (from Punjab)

48-Hour Deadline for Rescue Operation

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has set a 48-hour deadline for the rescue mission. Senior officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to remove the obstacles and reach the trapped workers as soon as possible.

Decision to Cut Through TBM

A government official confirmed that after extensive deliberation, the decision to cut through the TBM was made, as earlier concerns over tunnel instability had delayed this approach. “Cutting through the TBM will be quicker than attempting to cut through the rock, which would take longer and pose additional risks,” the official stated.

Authorities are also exploring alternative routes to reach the workers, including bypassing the TBM if feasible.

https://twitter.com/dna/status/1895037609862406518

Challenges in Rescue Operations

One of the biggest challenges in the operation has been the accumulation of muddy water, obstructing access to the TBM. To address this, the government has deployed advanced machinery to accelerate dewatering operations.

“We are ensuring rescuer safety while pushing forward aggressively to save the survivors,” said Minister Reddy. Real-time monitoring and advanced imaging systems are being used to assess the tunnel’s stability.

Elite Forces Join Rescue Mission

On Wednesday, special forces including the Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army and Navy joined the rescue operation.

Additionally, reinforced support structures have been introduced to stabilize the tunnel, preventing any secondary collapses. High-tech excavation tools and remote-controlled devices are being used to improve efficiency and safety.

Hope Amid Uncertainty

With intensified rescue efforts, authorities are optimistic about completing the operation within the next 48 hours. The rescue teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safe recovery of all eight trapped workers.