No Hike in Fees! Telangana Retains 2022-25 Structure for Professional Courses in 2025-26, Relief for Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has officially announced that the existing fee structure for various professional courses offered by private un-aided institutions will be continued for the academic year 2025–26. This decision was issued through G.O. Ms. No. 26, dated 30-06-2025, by the Higher Education Department.

Decision Based on TAFRC Recommendations

The move comes following the recommendations made during the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) meeting held on 18th June 2025. In its report, the TAFRC observed that many fee proposals submitted by private colleges for the new block period (2025–28) did not align with the norms laid down by the Supreme Court and High Court.

In light of this, the Committee recommended that the existing fees (2022–25 block) be retained for the 2025–26 academic year while a committee of officers is appointed to study fee fixation models in other states and propose revised parameters.

Courses Covered Under Fee Continuation

The extended fee structure will apply to the following courses in private un-aided professional institutions across Telangana:

B.E./B.Tech

M.E./M.Tech

B.Arch/M.Arch

B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Pharm.D & Pharm.D (PB)

MBA/MCA/MBA Integrated

B.Vocational Courses

Government Notification to Be Published in Telangana Gazette

The government has directed that the notification be published in the Telangana Gazette and that necessary follow-up actions be taken by:

Commissioner of Technical Education

Secretary, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Administrative Officer, TAFRC

What This Means for Students and Colleges

With this decision, students and parents can breathe a sigh of relief, as there will be no immediate hike in tuition fees for professional courses in 2025–26. For colleges, it ensures regulatory stability for one more academic year, while further evaluations are conducted to reassess the fee determination process.

Dr. Yogita Rana, Secretary to Government, issued the order on behalf of the Governor of Telangana, marking the continuation of a student-friendly stance by the state on fee regulation.