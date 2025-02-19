Telangana Revamps Begumpet Hockey Ground to Host Asian Women’s Championship

The Telangana government is accelerating efforts to transform Hyderabad’s historic Begumpet Hockey Ground into a world-class facility capable of hosting international tournaments, including the upcoming *Asian Women’s Hockey Championship. Senior officials, including *Sri Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi (Vice Chairman of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society), conducted a high-level inspection to review renovation progress.

Key Officials Assess Renovation Progress

A delegation led by *Sri Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, along with *Smt. Soni Bala Devi IFS (Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana) and Sri Bheem Singh (President, Hockey Association of Telangana), evaluated upgrades aimed at meeting global standards. Police and sports department officials also joined the inspection to ensure seamless execution.

Major Renovation Plans

The renovation focuses on four critical areas:

Modern Infrastructure: Upgraded changing rooms, lighting, and spectator amenities.

Enhanced Seating: Increased capacity with improved comfort and visibility.

Premium Playing Surface: Installation of advanced turf for better performance and safety.

International Compliance: Facilities for referees, media, and anti-doping checks.

Sri Qureshi emphasized that the upgrades would position Telangana as a hub for national and international hockey events, fostering talent and attracting global attention.

Boosting Sports and Youth Engagement

“Hosting events like the Asian Women’s Hockey Championship elevates Telangana’s sports profile and inspires youth to pursue hockey,” stated Qureshi. The project aligns with the state’s vision to become India’s premier sports destination, offering athletes cutting-edge training and competition environments.

A Step Toward National Recognition

The Begumpet Hockey Ground, once renovated, is expected to host its first major event in late 2024. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing sports talent and creating infrastructure that rivals global standards.

Economic Impact: International tournaments boost tourism and local businesses.

Youth Development: State-of-the-art facilities encourage grassroots participation.

Pride for Telangana: Reinforces the state’s reputation as a progressive sports leader.

With these upgrades, Telangana aims to write a new chapter in Indian hockey history while empowering athletes to shine on the world stage.

