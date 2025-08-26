Telangana Reveals Heli-Tourism Circuit Hyderabad, Srisailam, Somasila

Telangana is recording new heights in terms of tourism with a heli- tourism circuit on Hyderabad- Srisailam- Somasila being inaugurated. This flying adventure promises a distinct experience of exploring the woodlands, rivers, temples and cultural heritage of the region- an experience that is directly being served and offered to the ground!

Scenic Aerial Routes

Heli-tourism circuits will offer a bird eye view of dense Nallamala forests and sweeping views of the Srisailam Dam and the Krishna river before setting down at the temple town of Somasila. The passengers will be booked and the logistical part managed by the travel platform EaseMyTrip, opening this exclusive experience to more people.

Infrastructure Investments Worth ₹68 Crore

It is not a purely aviation program but also lays the groundwork on ground infrastructures of travel. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao declared a series of operations in Telangana:

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

A 45.84 crore wellness and spiritual gateway in the midst of Amaragiri Island.

A special ghat and an upgraded boating facility at Somasila at a cost of 1.60 cr.

More projects in Nallamala (Nallamala), Eegalapenta and outside, all to be completed within the current year.

All these are aimed at creating a new destination in Telangana as a leading destination and destination hub in adventure, wellness and spiritual tourism.

Alos Read: 26-foot-tall apple Ganesh idol to mark golden jubilee of Natraj Club in Sambalpur

Vision & Impact

This project is not a case of sightseeing but enhancing tourism, generating jobs, and enhancing facilities, said the Tourism Minister. A new heli-tourism circuit, as well as expanded infrastructure and adventure activities such as water sports are set to generate greater local and foreign interest.

Also, the people of this area are hoping that with this effort, there will be an increased growth in areas of hospitality, transport, and recreation, which will spur economic development in more areas.

Heli-Tourism: A New Era of Travel

The heli-tourism programme by Telangana is a daring move of creating a new alternative of travelling to and experiencing the state providing views, spiritual escape, and eco-adventure in a single trip. With the skies of Telangana slated to become the next realistic-sky immersive space, the skies are going to get real as the sky gets ready as bookings open and infrastructure is put in place.