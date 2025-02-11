Telangana: Revenue and Municipal Officials Demolish Poor People’s Homes

Medchal: In a distressing incident in Jawahar Nagar, located in the Medchal district, several poor families living in makeshift homes and small houses in various divisions of the Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation area have had their homes demolished by Revenue and Municipal authorities.

Poor Families Protest Demolition of Homes

The affected residents, who have been living in these homes for many years, are devastated by the demolition of their shelters. Many have expressed their outrage and fear for their future, with one of the victims saying, “If they demolish our homes, they should pour petrol and kill us. We’ve been living here for years, and now we have nowhere else to go.”

Demolition Creates Uncertainty for Vulnerable Families

The demolition of homes has left these families in a state of uncertainty, with no clear solution in sight. The residents are struggling to understand why their homes were targeted, despite living there for many years. This move has sparked anger and protests among the affected communities.

Call for Government Action and Support

The incident has raised concerns about the well-being of these vulnerable families, and local leaders are calling on the government to provide relief and support to those affected. Many are demanding that alternative housing solutions be provided to ensure that these families do not face further hardship.