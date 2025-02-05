Telangana Rewards U-19 Star Gongadi Trisha with Rs. 1 Crore – What’s Next for Her?

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a generous Rs. 1 crore cash reward for cricketer Gongadi Trisha, who played a pivotal role in India’s victory at the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. Trisha’s exceptional performance on the field helped secure India’s historic win, making her one of the standout players of the tournament.

Chief Minister’s Praise for Trisha’s Exceptional Performance

Trisha, a 19-year-old cricketer from Hyderabad, called on the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence, where he congratulated her on her outstanding contribution to the World Cup win. The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for Trisha’s continued success, wishing her even greater achievements on the global stage.

In addition to Trisha’s reward, the Telangana government announced a Rs. 10 lakh cash reward each for Dhruti Kesari (another member of the U-19 World Cup team), the Under-19 World Cup Head Coach Nausheen Al Khadeer, and trainer Shalini. This recognition underscores the state’s support for women in sports and their contributions to national achievements.

Warm Reception for the U-19 World Cup Team in Hyderabad

The U-19 World Cup team, including Trisha, Dhruti Kesari, Nausheen Al Khadeer, and Shalini, received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Hyderabad, thanks to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao felicitated the team and coaching staff for their remarkable achievement in securing India’s second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup victory.

Trisha’s Stellar Performance: Player of the Tournament

Trisha’s individual performance during the tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. She not only scored the first century of the World Cup but also went on to be named Player of the Match in the final. Her all-round performance in the World Cup earned her the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

During the tournament, Trisha amassed 309 runs at an impressive average of 77.25, alongside taking seven wickets, with her best bowling figures being 3/6. In the World Cup final, Trisha was instrumental in India’s nine-wicket victory over South Africa. She contributed with the ball, taking three wickets for just 15 runs, and also scored an unbeaten 44 runs to help India clinch the title.

India’s Historic World Cup Win

India’s dominant performance in the tournament saw them become the first team to win the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup without losing a single match. The victory marks a significant milestone for Indian women’s cricket, with Trisha and her teammates playing a crucial role in this historic achievement.