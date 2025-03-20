Telangana Rising: 57,924 Jobs in a Year, A Model for the Nation: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt congratulations to newly appointed government employees, calling it a historic and unforgettable occasion. Addressing the recruits, he emphasized their role in rebuilding Telangana and urged them to contribute towards shaping the state into a model of excellence.

Government Distributes 922 Appointment Letters

As part of the “Praja Prabhutvam – Koluvula Panduga” (People’s Government – Jobs Festival) initiative, CM Revanth Reddy formally handed over 922 appointment letters to candidates recruited under compassionate appointments and other categories in the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments.

Neglect of Past Governments & Job Creation in First Year

CM Revanth Reddy criticized the previous administration for failing to fill government vacancies since 2015, depriving many eligible candidates of their rightful jobs.

“Many of you waited for over a decade for an opportunity. The previous government neglected the youth, failing to conduct compassionate appointments for nearly a decade. As a result, a crucial phase of your lives was lost.”

However, he assured that the current government is committed to restoring trust and empowering the youth.

“In our first year in office, we have successfully filled 57,924 government jobs, making Telangana a model state in employment generation. No other state in India has provided so many government jobs within a single year of governance.”

Telangana Sets a Benchmark in Job Recruitment

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that securing a government job is a life-changing achievement, ensuring stability and security. He stated that Telangana’s employment drive has set an example for other states, demonstrating how proactive governance can directly benefit citizens.

Leaders & Officials Participate in the Event

The event witnessed the participation of Minister Seethakka, Government Advisors Harkara Venugopal Rao and S. Venugopala Chari, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and several MLAs and senior officials.

This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening governance and ensuring job security for thousands of Telangana youth.