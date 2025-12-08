Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins in Grand Style at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet

Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, one of the most prestigious events envisioned by the Government of Telangana, began today with remarkable grandeur at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet. The summit marks a major milestone in Telangana’s vision for innovation, global partnerships, and sustainable development.

Hon’ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma delivered the inaugural address, officially opening the landmark event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reviews Arrangements Before Ceremony

Ahead of the inauguration, Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the venue to review the elaborate arrangements and examine the advanced electronic displays curated under the vision of Telangana Rising.

He was accompanied by:

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Bhatti Vikramarka

Cabinet Ministers

Senior government officials

Industry leaders

Distinguished intellectuals

Their presence showcased the State’s commitment to making the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 a world-class event.

The highly prestigious #TelanganaRisingGlobalSummit2025, envisioned by the Government of Telangana, commenced today with great grandeur at #BharatFutureCity, Meerkhanpet.



Top National and International Leaders Attend the Inaugural Session

The opening session witnessed participation from several eminent personalities from India and around the world, including:

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Telangana IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Eric Swider

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

TVS Supply Chain Chairman R. Dinesh

Apollo Hospitals Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni

Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani

Their speeches highlighted the summit’s focus on growth, innovation, and global collaboration.

Global Thought Leaders Share Virtual Insights

Adding further depth to the summit, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, addressed the gathering virtually. Their perspectives enriched the discussions around sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, and global cooperation.

Strong Participation from Government and Global Corporations

The event also drew strong participation from top officials and international delegates, including:

Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao

Telangana DGP B. Shivadar Reddy

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

Representatives from global corporations

Delegates from various countries

Their involvement underscores the international significance of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 and its role in shaping Telangana’s long-term development vision under Telangana Rising 2047.

With global leaders, CEOs, Nobel laureates, policymakers, and innovators sharing one platform, the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet, has set the stage for ambitious collaborations and futuristic development. As the sessions continue, Munsif News 24×7 will bring further updates on key announcements and breakthroughs from the summit.