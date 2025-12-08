Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins in Grand Style at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet
The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 opened in grand style at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurating the event. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, global CEOs, Nobel laureates, and top officials participated. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
Munsif News 24×7 reports that the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, one of the most prestigious events envisioned by the Government of Telangana, began today with remarkable grandeur at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet. The summit marks a major milestone in Telangana’s vision for innovation, global partnerships, and sustainable development.
Hon’ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma delivered the inaugural address, officially opening the landmark event.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reviews Arrangements Before Ceremony
Ahead of the inauguration, Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the venue to review the elaborate arrangements and examine the advanced electronic displays curated under the vision of Telangana Rising.
He was accompanied by:
- Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Bhatti Vikramarka
- Cabinet Ministers
- Senior government officials
- Industry leaders
- Distinguished intellectuals
Their presence showcased the State’s commitment to making the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 a world-class event.
Top National and International Leaders Attend the Inaugural Session
The opening session witnessed participation from several eminent personalities from India and around the world, including:
- Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy
- Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar
- Telangana IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu
- Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Eric Swider
- Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi
- TVS Supply Chain Chairman R. Dinesh
- Apollo Hospitals Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni
- Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani
Their speeches highlighted the summit’s focus on growth, innovation, and global collaboration.
Global Thought Leaders Share Virtual Insights
Adding further depth to the summit, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, addressed the gathering virtually. Their perspectives enriched the discussions around sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, and global cooperation.
Strong Participation from Government and Global Corporations
The event also drew strong participation from top officials and international delegates, including:
- Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao
- Telangana DGP B. Shivadar Reddy
- Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan
- Representatives from global corporations
- Delegates from various countries
Their involvement underscores the international significance of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 and its role in shaping Telangana’s long-term development vision under Telangana Rising 2047.
With global leaders, CEOs, Nobel laureates, policymakers, and innovators sharing one platform, the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City, Meerkhanpet, has set the stage for ambitious collaborations and futuristic development. As the sessions continue, Munsif News 24×7 will bring further updates on key announcements and breakthroughs from the summit.