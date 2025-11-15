Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad from Dec 8 and 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad from December 8 and 9. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the summit here on Friday night, instructed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the prestigious “Global Summit -2025” for two days from December 8 and 9.



The Chief Minister said that the government is organizing the celebrations of the two years completion of the people’s government in a grand manner and instructed the officials to make all arrangements for the celebrations on December 8.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



On December 9, the government will unveil ‘ TelanganaRising -2047 Vision document”. The main objective of the vision document is to prepare a roadmap for the Telangana development, and the decisions will be taken in accordance with the policies envisioned in the document to promote the development of the state at a fast pace, the CM said.

Stating that the policy document will help the global investors to understand the government policies and priorities, the CM emphasized that the plans should be prepared to give department wise powerpoint presentations on the policies in the summit. The officials were also ordered to finalise the department wise documents by November end.

Also Read: Telangana Govt, ADB explore funding tie-ups for development projects, including metro expansion



Instructing the officials to invite foreign representatives to the global summit, the CM stressed that appropriate security measures should be taken at the venue.



Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will conduct reviews on the arrangements for the global summit regularly.



The officials should also work in coordination to make the Global Summit a big success, the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and senior officials of various departments were also present.