Telangana Road Mishap: Private Bus Crashes, 25 Passengers Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A major road accident took place in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Saturday, injuring 25 passengers seriously when a private bus overturned near Gadi Hatnur.

Private Bus Was Headed from Hyderabad to Amravati

The bus, which was en route from Hyderabad to Amravati in Maharashtra, lost control near Gadi Hatnur. Initial reports indicate that the driver failed to maintain control, causing the vehicle to crash into roadside railings before overturning.

All Passengers Injured in the Accident

All passengers onboard sustained injuries due to the impact. Local residents and passersby informed authorities immediately after the incident.

Rescue Operations Launched Promptly

Local police reached the accident site swiftly and launched rescue efforts. Emergency services, including 108 ambulance teams, transported the injured to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad.

One Passenger in Critical Condition

Hospital authorities confirmed that while most of the injured are stable, one passenger remains in critical condition and is receiving intensive medical care.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether negligence or mechanical failure was involved.