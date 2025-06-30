Telangana Rolls Out Digital Payments in 6,000 RTC Buses, Eyes Full Tech Integration Across Public Transport

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Musheerabad RTC Depot to review the implementation of digital payments and technological upgrades in public transportation. He examined how the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) is being integrated to improve services and transparency.

RTC Goes Digital: Payments, Passenger Data Now Streamlined

The Minister interacted with RTC officials to understand the ITMS-driven digital payment system, which enables real-time monitoring of ticket transactions, passenger count, and Maha Lakshmi Scheme beneficiaries. He stated that the system allows data to be instantly updated at the Head Office, improving efficiency and accountability.

Telangana Leads in Public Transport Tech Reforms

Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that Telangana is bringing cutting-edge reforms to RTC, especially to benefit rural citizens. “Already 16–20% of bus payments in Hyderabad are made digitally,” he said. Across the state, digital payment systems have been implemented in 6,000 buses, ensuring smarter revenue tracking and better commuter experience.

Expansion of RTC Services to New Colonies

The Minister announced plans to extend RTC services to new residential colonies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to improve last-mile connectivity. New bus routes will be introduced to make public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.

Push for Green Mobility: EV Policy and Permit Reforms

Referring to Telangana’s proactive stance on environmental sustainability, the Minister said, “We’ve introduced a comprehensive EV policy to reduce pollution, similar to Delhi.” For the first time in years, permits have been granted to EV, CNG, and LPG autos inside ORR.

Major Reforms in Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration

The Minister also touched upon improvements in the Vahan and Sarathi portals, stating that Telangana, after a decade, has now fully integrated with the NIC system. Upcoming reforms include automated driving tests and a revamped vehicle registration process, being developed in consultation with technical experts.

Senior RTC Officials Accompanied the Minister

The inspection was conducted in the presence of RTC MD Sajjanar and other senior RTC officials, who briefed the Minister on the department’s progress in adopting digital and green mobility solutions.