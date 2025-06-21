Telangana Govt Rolls Out ₹2,016 Pension Dialysis Patients, Plans Expansion to HIV Beneficiaries Next

In a major welfare decision, the Telangana government has sanctioned monthly pensions of ₹2,016 to 4,021 dialysis patients across the state. The move, implemented in May 2025, marks a significant expansion in social security for chronically ill patients. Under the previous BRS regime, only 4,011 dialysis patients received the Asara pension.

Minister Seethakka Drives New Beneficiary Selection

The initiative is being led by Minister Seethakka, who has been instrumental in identifying new beneficiaries in need of financial support. Her proactive efforts have ensured that the Congress government’s promise of inclusive welfare is being met through swift implementation.

HIV Patients to Be Included in Pension Scheme Soon

The government has also approved pensions for HIV-positive individuals, with over 13,000 applications already received. Officials say that these applications are under review and the selection of new pensioners will begin shortly, once final approval is received from the Finance Ministry.

All Categories of New Pensioners to Be Identified

The Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development has formally approached the Finance Department to approve new pensions across all eligible categories, indicating that a state-wide expansion of the pension scheme is imminent.

Government Spending ₹993 Crore Per Month on Pensions

Currently, the Telangana government is allocating a monthly expenditure of ₹993 crore toward pension schemes, reflecting its strong commitment to social welfare. The recent inclusion of dialysis patients and the planned extension to HIV-positive individuals is expected to further increase the state’s outreach to vulnerable populations.

Congress Government Fulfilling Welfare Promises

This move is seen as part of the Congress-led government’s larger agenda to strengthen the social safety net in Telangana. With ongoing efforts to expand pension coverage, the state is moving toward a more inclusive and supportive welfare framework.