Telangana: Rythu Mahotsavam Begins in Nizamabad with Enthusiastic Participation

Nizamabad: The three-day Rythu Mahotsavam, organized in collaboration with the Telangana State Agriculture Department, commenced with great enthusiasm on Monday at Giriraj Government Degree College grounds in Nizamabad. The event was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Ministers and Public Representatives Attend Grand Opening

Several prominent leaders including Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy, District In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Government Advisors Mohammed Shabbir Ali and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy were present. MLAs, MLCs, Nizamabad and Kamareddy District Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Ashish Sangwan, along with senior officials and Corporation Chairmen, also attended the inaugural ceremony.

150 Stalls Display Agricultural Innovations

A total of 150 stalls representing agriculture and allied sectors were showcased at the event. These stalls exhibited modern agricultural machinery, high-yielding crop varieties, quality livestock breeds, and food ingredients. Farmers showed keen interest in exploring the latest innovations and farming techniques on display.

Focus on Organic and Profitable Farming

The event included dedicated platforms where agricultural scientists, subject experts, and experienced farmers provided guidance on:

Organic crop cultivation

Cost-effective and profitable farming practices

High-yield seed varieties

Efficient use of modern technology in agriculture

Special awareness sessions were designed to help farmers from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Sircilla districts improve productivity and sustainability.

Ministers Highlight Government Support for Farmers

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasized the significance of Rythu Mahotsavam in equipping farmers with essential skills and knowledge. He urged farmers to adopt new methods that ensure better yields and profits with reduced investment.

District In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reiterated the State government’s commitment to farmer welfare. He highlighted that apart from the “six guarantees,” multiple developmental and welfare schemes are being actively implemented across Telangana.

Bonus and Check Dams Announced

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the pending paddy bonus would soon be released. He also revealed that new check dams will be sanctioned shortly for the benefit of farmers in the combined Nizamabad district.

The Rythu Mahotsavam continues over the next two days with more training sessions, demonstrations, and expert interactions planned to empower farmers across the region.