Telangana: Schemes Will Be Based on Facts, Not Assumptions: Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Seethakka praised the efforts of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) for conducting a comprehensive survey on crucial public indicators like education, health, nutrition, learning ability, work, and family conditions. She released the Young Lives Round-7 survey report at the CESS campus in Begumpet on Saturday.

Survey Findings Will Help Shape Telangana’s Welfare Policies

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka said the findings of such field-based surveys are valuable in identifying gaps in existing policies and can play a key role in policy formulation and correction. She emphasized that the Telangana government is committed to improving education, healthcare, and nutrition, particularly for underprivileged and tribal communities.

“As an Adivasi Child, I Know the Pain of Hunger”: Seethakka

Minister Seethakka shared her personal experience, stating that as a tribal child, she understood the struggles of hunger. She said that is why the current government is working to ensure no nutritional deficiencies exist among school children. She added that government hostels and schools are being equipped with better facilities and nutritious meals.

She also highlighted a new government initiative for distribution of nutrient-rich chickpeas to combat anaemia among girls.

Surveys Must Reflect Real Issues, Not Just Data: Minister

Minister Seethakka stressed the importance of fact-based surveys that not only gather data but also bring to light people’s problems, developmental needs, and gaps in governance. She assured full cooperation from the Congress-led Telangana government in supporting such meaningful research efforts.

A Moment of Humanity: Minister Helps Man Suffering from Seizure

In a touching display of compassion, Minister Seethakka came to the aid of a man suffering from seizures on the Panjagutta flyover. While on her way, she noticed the man struggling, stopped her convoy, and personally offered help. She stayed with him until he regained consciousness and arranged for his transport to the hospital. The incident has drawn widespread appreciation for the minister’s humanitarian gesture.

People’s Government in Action

Minister Seethakka concluded that the People’s Government of Telangana is determined to address public issues with empathy and evidence-backed policymaking. She reaffirmed that more welfare schemes will be designed based on reports like the Young Lives survey, aiming for inclusive and people-centric development.