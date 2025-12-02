Telangana School Holidays in December 2025: Complete List of Winter Break & School Closures

Overview of Telangana School Holidays in December 2025

Students across Telangana can look forward to a refreshing set of holidays in December 2025 , as several schools are planning an extended festive break. While 25 December 2025 remains the official Christmas holiday, many institutions—especially Christian-minority schools—are expected to offer additional days off, giving students a longer celebration period.

The extended break will support parents and teachers in planning travel, revisions, and festive engagements. However, the final holiday schedule may vary depending on each school’s academic calendar and management decisions.

Christmas Holidays in Telangana Schools – December 2025

Several schools in Telangana are preparing for a wider holiday window around Christmas 2025. Christian-minority institutions are likely to observe the longest break, while private and government schools may follow shorter schedules.

Key Points:

Christian-minority schools may offer up to 8 consecutive holidays from 21–28 December 2025.

Private schools may provide a shorter break, tentatively between 24–26 December 2025.

Government schools are expected to remain closed mainly on 25 December, unless updated notifications are issued.

Schools following unique academic calendars may release their schedules later.

Telangana School Holidays – December 2025 (Expected Schedule)

School Type Expected Holiday Dates (December 2025) Total Days Highlights

Christian-Minority Schools 21–28 December 2025 8 Days Extended festive break including weekends

Private Schools 24–26 December 2025 (Tentative) 2–3 Days May vary by school; possible extensions

Government Schools 25 December 2025 (Tentative) 1 Day Additional closures only if officially notified

Schools with Custom Academic Calendars To be announced — Parents advised to confirm directly

What Students Can Expect This December

The December break will offer students across Telangana a much-needed pause before the academic year enters its final phase. Families can plan festive outings, travel, celebrations, or simply enjoy downtime during this seasonal break.

Holiday duration will depend on school category, so students and parents should stay updated with official notifications or school-specific circulars.

Highlights

25 December 2025 is the official statewide holiday.

Longest break expected in Christian-minority schools (21–28 December).

Private schools may observe 2–3 days off around Christmas.

Final dates may vary; parents should confirm with respective institutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the official Christmas holiday date in Telangana for 2025?

25 December 2025 is the official statewide holiday.

Will Telangana schools get an extended Christmas vacation in 2025?

Many schools—especially Christian-minority institutions—may offer an extended break.

How many holidays will private schools have in December 2025?

Private schools may have 2–3 days, tentatively from 24–26 December.

Do government schools also get extra holidays?

Government schools mostly close only on 25 December, unless new state notifications are issued.

Are holiday dates the same for all schools?

No, holiday schedules vary based on school management and academic plans.

When will schools announce final holiday dates?

Most institutions release circulars in early or mid-December.

Should parents verify holiday dates with schools?

Yes, it is recommended to check with the respective school for accurate information.

