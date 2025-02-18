Seven Students Expelled, Principal Relieved of Duties in Telangana School Ragging Case

Chennur, Mancherial: A disturbing incident of alleged brutality has emerged from Mahatma Jyotibaphule Gurukulam in Chennur, Mancherial district, Telangana. The incident, which involves bullying and physical assault, has triggered widespread outrage after a video of the attack was posted on social media.

Victim’s Distress and Parental Complaint

The victim, identified as Manoj Goud, a Class 10 student at the Gurukulam, resides in Naspur Colony. According to Manoj’s parents, he had traveled with them to Kagaznagar on February 8 to take the Navodaya exam. Upon returning to school the next day, he was reluctant to attend class but was persuaded by his parents. However, on Sunday, Manoj called his father in distress, urging him to come to the school immediately.

When his parents arrived at the school, Manoj revealed that he had been subjected to repeated bullying by seven fellow students. According to Manoj, the students had forced him to wash their feet, fetch water for them, and even demanded money. He alleged that they had threatened to kill him if he refused to comply.

Group Assault Recorded and Circulated

Manoj also disclosed that the bullying escalated on the night of February 6, when the group of students allegedly assaulted him for questioning why he had to fulfill their demands. The altercation, which occurred around 10 PM, was recorded on video and later shared on social media, causing public outrage.

The video, showing the group attacking Manoj, quickly gained attention, prompting outrage from both parents and authorities concerned about the severity of the bullying and the school’s failure to act.

School Takes Action

Following the distressing revelations, Manoj’s parents confronted the school principal, Prakash Rao, on Monday, demanding an explanation for why no action had been taken against the attackers. The principal reportedly claimed that the students had been reprimanded and that he had informed higher authorities about the incident.

However, the authorities, taking the matter seriously, took immediate action. On the evening of February 17, all seven students involved in the bullying were suspended. Furthermore, Principal Prakash Rao was relieved of his duties for his failure to prevent or adequately address the incident, drawing further attention to the issue of student safety and the responsibility of school officials.

Public Outrage and Continued Investigation

The incident has sparked a wave of anger among the public, especially parents, who are demanding better protection for students and stronger measures against bullying in schools. The authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure justice for Manoj and to prevent such incidents from happening again.

This tragic event highlights the need for schools to implement stronger anti-bullying policies and ensure that students feel safe and protected within their educational institutions.