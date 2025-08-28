Telangana Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut for Two Days Due to Heavy Rains

Kamareddy: In view of the heavy rains continuing in the district for the past few days, the Kamareddy District Collector has announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions. As per the order, government and private schools, as well as junior and degree colleges, will remain closed on August 29 and 30.

The District Collector directed the District Education Officer to immediately inform all institutions so that students and parents do not face any inconvenience. This decision was taken following severe waterlogging in several areas of the district and disruption of normal life due to heavy rains.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay in safe places while taking precautionary measures.