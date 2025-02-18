Telangana Schools & Colleges Closed for 2 Days on Feb 26 & 27 – Check District-Wise Details!

Hyderabad, February 18, 2025 — The Telangana government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges across the state on February 26 and 27, 2025, to observe Maha Shivaratri and facilitate polling for MLC elections.

Telangana Declares 2-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges

1. February 26: Maha Shivaratri Celebration

Reason: A statewide public holiday to mark Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

2. February 27: MLC Elections Polling

Reason: Elections for Graduate and Teacher MLC seats will be held across select districts.

Medak

Nizamabad

Adilabad

Karimnagar

Warangal

Khammam

Nalgonda

Andhra Pradesh Closures: Schools in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts will also shut on February 27.

Why Are These Holidays Significant?

Maha Shivaratri 2025: The festival falls on February 26, with devotees observing fasts, night vigils, and special prayers at Shiva temples like Sri Sailam and Vemulawada.

The festival falls on February 26, with devotees observing fasts, night vigils, and special prayers at Shiva temples like Sri Sailam and Vemulawada. MLC Elections: Polling on February 27 covers 6 MLC seats (3 in Telangana and 3 in Andhra Pradesh). Teachers and graduates are eligible to vote, necessitating school closures in election-bound districts.

Election Schedule at a Glance

Nomination Dates: February 3–10, 2025

Voting Hours: 8 AM to 4 PM on February 27

What Students and Parents Need to Know

Double Holiday Surprise: Students in Telangana will enjoy a 4-day break (February 26–27 + weekend).

Confirm local announcements, as only election-bound districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will close on February 27. Safety Advisory: Avoid crowded polling stations and temple areas during celebrations.

This article is based on official announcements and public notifications.