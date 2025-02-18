Education
Telangana Schools & Colleges Closed for 2 Days on Feb 26 & 27 – Check District-Wise Details!
Telangana announces two-day school holidays on February 26 & 27 for Maha Shivaratri and MLC elections. Check district-wise closures, election schedules, and festive celebrations here!
Hyderabad, February 18, 2025 — The Telangana government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges across the state on February 26 and 27, 2025, to observe Maha Shivaratri and facilitate polling for MLC elections.
Table of Contents
Telangana Declares 2-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges
1. February 26: Maha Shivaratri Celebration
- Reason: A statewide public holiday to mark Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.
- Impact: All educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed.
2. February 27: MLC Elections Polling
- Reason: Elections for Graduate and Teacher MLC seats will be held across select districts.
- Affected Districts in Telangana:
- Medak
- Nizamabad
- Adilabad
- Karimnagar
- Warangal
- Khammam
- Nalgonda
- Andhra Pradesh Closures: Schools in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts will also shut on February 27.
Why Are These Holidays Significant?
- Maha Shivaratri 2025: The festival falls on February 26, with devotees observing fasts, night vigils, and special prayers at Shiva temples like Sri Sailam and Vemulawada.
- MLC Elections: Polling on February 27 covers 6 MLC seats (3 in Telangana and 3 in Andhra Pradesh). Teachers and graduates are eligible to vote, necessitating school closures in election-bound districts.
Election Schedule at a Glance
- Nomination Dates: February 3–10, 2025
- Withdrawal Deadline: February 13, 2025
- Voting Hours: 8 AM to 4 PM on February 27
- Counting: March 3, 2025
What Students and Parents Need to Know
- Double Holiday Surprise: Students in Telangana will enjoy a 4-day break (February 26–27 + weekend).
- District-Specific Closures: Confirm local announcements, as only election-bound districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will close on February 27.
- Safety Advisory: Avoid crowded polling stations and temple areas during celebrations.
This article is based on official announcements and public notifications.