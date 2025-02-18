Education

Telangana Schools & Colleges Closed for 2 Days on Feb 26 & 27 – Check District-Wise Details!

Telangana announces two-day school holidays on February 26 & 27 for Maha Shivaratri and MLC elections. Check district-wise closures, election schedules, and festive celebrations here!

Munsif Web Desk18 February 2025 - 12:38
Hyderabad, February 18, 2025 — The Telangana government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges across the state on February 26 and 27, 2025, to observe Maha Shivaratri and facilitate polling for MLC elections.

Telangana Declares 2-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges

1. February 26: Maha Shivaratri Celebration

  • Reason: A statewide public holiday to mark Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.
  • Impact: All educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed.

2. February 27: MLC Elections Polling

  • Reason: Elections for Graduate and Teacher MLC seats will be held across select districts.
  • Affected Districts in Telangana:
  • Medak
  • Nizamabad
  • Adilabad
  • Karimnagar
  • Warangal
  • Khammam
  • Nalgonda
  • Andhra Pradesh Closures: Schools in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts will also shut on February 27.

Why Are These Holidays Significant?

  • Maha Shivaratri 2025: The festival falls on February 26, with devotees observing fasts, night vigils, and special prayers at Shiva temples like Sri Sailam and Vemulawada.
  • MLC Elections: Polling on February 27 covers 6 MLC seats (3 in Telangana and 3 in Andhra Pradesh). Teachers and graduates are eligible to vote, necessitating school closures in election-bound districts.

Election Schedule at a Glance

  • Nomination Dates: February 3–10, 2025
  • Withdrawal Deadline: February 13, 2025
  • Voting Hours: 8 AM to 4 PM on February 27
  • Counting: March 3, 2025

What Students and Parents Need to Know

  • Double Holiday Surprise: Students in Telangana will enjoy a 4-day break (February 26–27 + weekend).
  • District-Specific Closures: Confirm local announcements, as only election-bound districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will close on February 27.
  • Safety Advisory: Avoid crowded polling stations and temple areas during celebrations.

This article is based on official announcements and public notifications.

