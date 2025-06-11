Telangana Schools Reopen June 12: AI in Classrooms, New Rules, and Full 2024-25 Calendar Inside

Hyderabad, June 10, 2025: Telangana schools are set to welcome students for the new academic year on Wednesday, June 12, marking the beginning of a transformative period defined by major curricular changes, digital upgrades, and new policy directives. As students return from the summer break, they will encounter an education system enhanced with artificial intelligence, new health standards, and a renewed focus on state identity, alongside the release of the full academic calendar for 2024-25.

In a significant logistical achievement, educational authorities have ensured that students are prepared from day one. For the first time, 87 per cent of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were dispatched before the end of the school year, with distribution at the school level mandated to be completed by June 5.

Also Read: Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms: Monsoon Returns with Gusty Winds (June 9-12)

To ease the physical burden on students, textbooks are now printed in two parts. Additionally, notebooks are being provided free of cost. Each book is equipped with a QR code to prevent unauthorized resale and features the Telangana Talli and Gitam symbols to foster a connection between education and state heritage.

Major Changes Awaiting Students

Early Textbook Delivery: In a first, 87% of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were dispatched before June. Schools were mandated to complete distribution by June 5. Books are now printed in two parts to reduce weight, feature QR codes to prevent resale, and carry state symbols (Telangana Talli & Gitam). Free notebooks are also being provided.

In a first, of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were dispatched before June. Schools were mandated to complete distribution by June 5. Books are now printed in two parts to reduce weight, feature QR codes to prevent resale, and carry state symbols (Telangana Talli & Gitam). Free notebooks are also being provided. AI & Digital Integration: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital literacy modules have been formally introduced into the science curriculum from Class 1 to 9 in government schools.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital literacy modules have been formally introduced into the in government schools. Interactive Learning: Interactive Flat Panel Boards are being installed in government high schools, with discussions underway about extending this technology to private institutions. The state is drawing inspiration from successful models like Kerala’s ICT program.

are being installed in government high schools, with discussions underway about extending this technology to private institutions. The state is drawing inspiration from successful models like Kerala’s ICT program. Health & Wellness Focus: Aligning with national directives, schools are implementing stricter sugar limits and health advisories on junk food. Many institutions are replacing sugary drinks with healthier alternatives like coconut water and chaas. Yoga and meditation sessions are being incorporated into the daily schedule for student well-being.

Aligning with national directives, schools are implementing stricter and health advisories on junk food. Many institutions are replacing sugary drinks with healthier alternatives like coconut water and chaas. sessions are being incorporated into the daily schedule for student well-being. Facial Recognition Pilot: Selected government schools have launched a pilot project using facial recognition technology for student and teacher attendance via AI-linked apps. Teacher mobile phone use is now strictly limited to this authorized function.

The Telangana Telugu Compulsory Act is now being enforced across all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, and international boards, for students from Classes 1 to 10. However, this move faces legal challenges.

A petition contesting the mandate is scheduled for hearing in court on June 11, 2025 .

. Critics cite a severe shortage of qualified Telugu teachers , even in government schools, and argue that urban classrooms with diverse student populations are ill-suited for compulsory single-language instruction.

, even in government schools, and argue that urban classrooms with diverse student populations are ill-suited for compulsory single-language instruction. Proponents emphasize the importance of promoting the state language.

Enhanced Administration & Training

Each mandal now has a dedicated education officer to oversee school functioning.

to oversee school functioning. Food standards in residential schools are being upgraded. Cooking staff from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) received training at the Institute of Hotel Management and will serve as district-level master trainers.

are being upgraded. Cooking staff from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) received training at the Institute of Hotel Management and will serve as district-level master trainers. The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has rolled out model paper frameworks and bridge courses for competitive exams (NEET, JEE, CUET) alongside its tech upgrades.

The State Government released the official academic calendar, outlining the structure for the year:

Start Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 End Date: April 23, 2026 (Last working day)

April 23, 2026 (Last working day) Total Working Days: 230

230 Attendance Mandate: Schools must maintain over 90% student attendance at any given point during the academic year.

Schools must maintain at any given point during the academic year. Major Holidays: Dasara: September 21 – October 3 (13 days) Christmas (Missionary Schools): December 23 – 27 Sankranthi: January 11 – 15, 2026



Assessment Schedule

Formative Assessment 1: Complete by July 31, 2025

Complete by July 31, 2025 Formative Assessment 2: Complete by September 30, 2025

Complete by September 30, 2025 Summative Assessment 1: October 24 – 31, 2025

October 24 – 31, 2025 Formative Assessment 3: Complete by December 23, 2025

Complete by December 23, 2025 Formative Assessment 4 (Class X): Complete by February 7, 2026

Complete by February 7, 2026 Class X Pre-Final Exams: By February 28, 2026

By February 28, 2026 SSC Public Exams: March 2026

March 2026 Formative Assessment 4 (Classes I-IX): Complete by February 28, 2026

Complete by February 28, 2026 Summative Assessment 2 (Classes I-IX): April 10 – 18, 2026

The reopening signifies a transformative phase for Telangana’s education sector, heavily focused on technology integration, foundational learning, health, and state identity, while navigating the complexities of language policy implementation.