Chaos at Telangana Secretariat as Contractors Storm Deputy CM’s Chambers Over Unpaid Bills

Hyderabad: Frustrated with the Telangana government’s inaction on clearing their pending payments, contractors from various districts gathered at Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s chambers in the Secretariat on Friday, demanding immediate resolution of their issues.

The protesting contractors, primarily small and medium-scale workers, claimed that their bills—ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore—had been overdue for several months. They alleged that the government had been delaying payments, severely impacting their financial stability.

When they attempted to meet the deputy Chief minister to submit a formal representation, the Special Protection Force (SPF) denied them permission, leading to heated arguments with security personnel. Videos of the confrontation quickly spread on social media, bringing further attention to their grievances.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the Deputy Chief Minister left the Secretariat without meeting the contractors, adding to their frustration.

The issue of delayed payments has been a persistent concern among contractors working in departments like Roads and Buildings, Municipal Administration, and others. They have repeatedly raised complaints about non-payment of dues.

Earlier, on January 10, contractors associated with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had staged a similar protest at the civic body’s headquarters, demanding the clearance of their bills.

With no concrete response from the authorities, tensions continue to rise among contractors, who warn of intensifying their agitation if their payments are not settled soon.