Telangana Seeks Full Control Over Nagarjuna Sagar Dam as CRPF Withdrawal Looms

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is pushing for complete control over the security and surveillance of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is reportedly set to withdraw, either fully or partially, from the dam site. The move is being considered as part of a strategic redeployment of forces due to rising border tensions and other operational priorities.

Forces Redeployed Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

In response to heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border, over 5,000 CRPF personnel — including elite CoBRA units — have been redeployed, impacting internal security operations such as Operation Kagar near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Officials revealed that personnel from the Telangana side of the dam have already been partially withdrawn.

CRPF Deployment Since November 2023

The CRPF has been overseeing the security of the dam since November 2023 following a major confrontation between police forces of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The 234th CRPF Battalion from Visakhapatnam was assigned to gates 14–26 on the Andhra Pradesh side, while a Mulugu-based battalion covered gates 1–13 on the Telangana side.

Full Control Temporarily With AP-Side Battalion

Recently, the Visakhapatnam-based CRPF battalion took over security duties for the entire dam. Officials confirmed that personnel from the Mulugu battalion were withdrawn, and the Visakhapatnam unit was split into two wings to manage security on both sides of the dam.

Background: Inter-State Clash and Centre’s Intervention

The CRPF deployment was necessitated after a serious incident on November 29, 2023, when around 500 armed Andhra Pradesh police personnel reportedly entered the dam, damaged CCTV cameras, and unilaterally released water. The clash, which took place during the Telangana Assembly elections, prompted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to intervene and assign CRPF control over the dam starting December 1 to maintain law and order and ensure equitable water distribution.

Telangana Asserts Jurisdiction Over Project

Telangana has consistently claimed full jurisdiction over the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The State has demanded full operational control, especially in light of repeated allegations of water diversion by Andhra Pradesh authorities.