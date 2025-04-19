Telangana Sees Record Spike in Chikungunya, Dengue Cases

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed its worst outbreak of seasonal diseases in 2024, with an alarming surge in dengue and chikungunya cases, according to data from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

For the first time, the state reported 13,592 suspected chikungunya cases and 10,077 confirmed dengue cases, making 2024 a year of serious public health concern. This surge places Telangana second in South India, after Karnataka, in terms of total dengue and chikungunya cases between January 2024 and January 2025.

Chikungunya Cases Spike for the First Time

Chikungunya, a vector-borne disease that causes severe joint pain and fever, has historically been overshadowed by dengue during the monsoon and post-monsoon months. However, 2024 marked a turning point, with chikungunya cases outpacing all previous years combined.

Between 2018 and 2023, chikungunya cases rarely crossed the 6,000 mark, with only 6,608 cases reported in 2022. In contrast, 2024 saw more than double that figure, reflecting a massive uptick in the disease’s spread across Telangana.

Dengue Cases Also on the Rise

Dengue continued its consistent presence in Telangana’s seasonal disease charts, with 10,077 confirmed cases in 2024, up from 8,016 in 2023 and 8,972 in 2022. Though not a record high—2019 still holds that at 13,331 cases—the increase added further strain on the state’s healthcare system.

Experts Warn of Public Health Crisis

Health experts in Hyderabad have raised concerns over the rising burden on both government and private healthcare systems. “The surge in dengue and chikungunya cases last year had hospitals running full. The treatment and symptoms are largely similar, but the sheer volume made management difficult,” said a seasonal disease expert.

The expert also emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance and preventive measures, urging citizens to remain vigilant and proactive about hygiene and mosquito control, especially during monsoon seasons.

Comparison with Other Southern States

Compared to its southern counterparts, Telangana trailed only Karnataka in chikungunya and dengue cases in 2024:

Chikungunya Cases in 2024:

Karnataka: 77,592 (suspected)

Telangana: 13,592 (suspected)

Tamil Nadu: 3,091 (suspected)

Kerala: 889 (suspected)

Dengue Cases in 2024:

Telangana: 10,077

Karnataka: Data not specified, but ranked higher

Tamil Nadu & Kerala: Not specified in current data

Call for Immediate Action

With the data painting a grim picture, public health experts are calling for targeted mosquito control programs, improved diagnostic facilities, and awareness drives to mitigate future outbreaks. The Health Department is expected to take this data into account while planning for the 2025 monsoon season.