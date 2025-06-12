Telangana Sees Sharp Rise in Ration Card Beneficiaries; Over 3.11 Crore Enrolled

Hyderabad: The number of beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Telangana has witnessed a significant increase, with the total reaching 3,11,28,921 by the end of May 2025.

This growth comes as the state continues its initiative to issue new ration cards and add eligible family members to existing cards.

New Ration Cards Issued Since January 26

The Telangana government officially launched the process of issuing new ration cards on January 26, 2025. Since then, the Civil Supplies Department has implemented a structured approach to review and process applications.

According to officials, a total of 2,03,156 new ration cards were issued in four phases:

January 26

February 28

April 24

May 23

29.81 Lakh New Members Added to Existing Cards

In addition to new cards, the department also approved the inclusion of new family members in existing ration cards. This process was conducted in nine phases, resulting in 29,81,356 new individuals being added to the beneficiary list.

The verification and inclusion process was carried out through MeeSeva centers and caste-based household surveys. Applications were reviewed thoroughly at multiple stages before final approval.

State Plans to Continue Expansion in Phases

The Department of Civil Supplies has confirmed that this ration card distribution and inclusion process will continue in phases to ensure all eligible citizens can benefit from subsidized food grains and essential commodities under the PDS.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to transparency and accessibility, ensuring no deserving household is left out of the welfare scheme.