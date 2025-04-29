Telangana Sees Surge in Beer Demand: Shocking Number of Cases drinking Daily!

With the summer heat intensifying and temperatures crossing 40°C across the state, the demand for chilled beverages has skyrocketed.

Among them, beer has become the top choice for many, especially among the youth. Despite a hike in beer prices, alcohol enthusiasts are not holding back and are indulging in beer to beat the scorching heat.

Beer Sales Peak During Wedding Season

The ongoing wedding and reception season has added fuel to the demand. Beer sales across the state have reportedly doubled, with nearly 3 lakh beer cases being sold each day—twice the usual amount. This sharp increase is being seen not only as a seasonal trend but also as a cultural shift in beverage consumption during celebrations.

Suppliers Boost Production to Meet Soaring Demand

To cope with the high demand, beer manufacturers have ramped up production. Beverage supply companies are working overtime to ensure consistent availability in the market. The state’s alcohol trade has seen an unprecedented boom due to this seasonal spike.

Excise Revenue Sees Major Boost

This surge in beer sales is also contributing significantly to state revenue. According to excise department officials, the department is likely to easily meet its fiscal targets this year. The government had already set higher sales goals for both beer and liquor, aiming to surpass last year’s total of 5.48 crore beer cases sold. For the current financial year, the target is to sell nearly 1.5 crore more beer cases than last year.

Price Hike Sparks Demand for Reduction

In recent weeks, the government increased beer prices following requests from beverage companies. However, despite rising costs, consumption has remained high. Still, many liquor traders and consumers are urging the government to reconsider and reduce beer prices to match demand and affordability.