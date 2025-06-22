Telangana Sends ₹19,579 Cr Metro Rail Plan to Centre for Approval

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has formally submitted the proposal for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B) to the Central government for approval. The proposal includes all necessary documents and detailed project reports (DPRs), as per an official statement released on Saturday.

Phase 2 (B) to Connect Key Growth Corridors

The proposed Phase 2 (B) spans a total of 86.1 km, aiming to boost connectivity to emerging urban and commercial hubs. It includes three major corridors:

RGIA to Bharat Future City – 39.6 km | ₹7,168 crore

– 39.6 km | ₹7,168 crore JBS to Medchal – 24.5 km | ₹6,946 crore

– 24.5 km | ₹6,946 crore JBS to Shamirpet – 22 km | ₹5,465 crore

These corridors are expected to decongest traffic, enhance last-mile connectivity, and improve public transport across the city.

Joint Venture Model with Centre and Foreign Investment

The total investment for the project is pegged at ₹19,579 crore, with a funding structure aligned to Central government norms:

State government share – ₹5,874 crore (30%)

– ₹5,874 crore (30%) Central government share – ₹3,524 crore (18%)

– ₹3,524 crore (18%) Foreign institutional loans – ₹9,398 crore (48%)

– ₹9,398 crore (48%) Public-private partnership (PPP) – ₹783 crore (4%)

Like Phase 2 (A), the new phase will be developed as a joint venture between the State and Centre, ensuring financial viability and operational sustainability.

Metro Expansion to Boost Urban Mobility and Growth

The expansion is poised to bring metro services to underserved and high-potential areas like Medchal, Shamirpet, and Bharat Future City. Once completed, the project will significantly enhance Hyderabad’s urban mobility, aligning with long-term transit and development goals.