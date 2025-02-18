Telangana: Senior Advocate Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in High Court

Hyderabad – In a tragic incident, senior advocate P Venugopal Rao passed away on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly suffering a heart attack while arguing a case in the Telangana High Court.

The unfortunate event occurred around 1:30 PM when Rao, a respected lawyer, was presenting his arguments before the judge in Court No. 21. According to reports, the advocate suddenly collapsed in the courtroom, prompting immediate action from other lawyers present at the scene. They rushed to his aid and quickly shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Despite efforts to save him, doctors at the hospital declared P Venugopal Rao dead. The sudden loss of the seasoned advocate has left the legal community in shock and mourning.

Details of the Incident

Witnesses say that Rao, who had a long and distinguished career in the legal profession, was in the midst of making his points when he suddenly fell ill. His colleagues acted swiftly, ensuring that he was taken to the hospital as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, despite medical intervention, the senior advocate could not be revived.

The news of his death has deeply saddened his peers, and condolences have poured in from across the legal fraternity.

A Loss to the Legal Community

P Venugopal Rao was well-known in the Telangana High Court for his expertise and dedication to the law. He was regarded as one of the senior advocates with vast experience in handling complex legal matters. His sudden passing has left a void in the legal community, and many are remembering him for his professionalism and contributions to the field of law.

Investigation and Official Statement

Local authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death, although it is believed to be a natural cause, likely linked to the heart attack. A formal statement from the Telangana High Court is expected soon.

The loss of P Venugopal Rao is a major blow to the legal community in Hyderabad and the wider state of Telangana. His colleagues and clients are paying tribute to his legacy and professionalism during this difficult time.