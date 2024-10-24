Telangana set to achieve record paddy yield of 150 LMTs this season

Hyderabad: Telangana is poised to achieve its highest-ever paddy yield this year, with an estimated production of 150 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs), state Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

Speaking in Suryapet during Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s interaction with district officials, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for paddy procurement this season, with an initial allocation of Rs 20,000 crore, a release said.

He said more money would be spent on paddy procurement if required.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure that all procurement centres are well-equipped and staffed to handle the expected volumes, including adequate training for workers, proper storage facilities.

From January next year, the government will distribute six kg of fine rice to every ration card holder, enhancing the quality of grains provided to beneficiaries, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that 80-85 LMTs of the total paddy production this season are expected to be of fine variety.

The state has an annual budget of Rs 28,000 crore for irrigation projects to bring six lakh acres of new ayacut under cultivation each year, he said adding over the next five years, the government aims to achieve 30 lakh acres of new ayacut.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring fair prices for farmers and supporting agricultural growth through its extensive irrigation and procurement initiatives.