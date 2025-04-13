Telangana Set to Launch Bhu Bharathi Portal: Pilot Phase Begins in Three Mandals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government is set to formally launch the Bhu Bharathi portal on Monday, marking a major step toward digital transformation in land records management and revenue services.

As part of the initial phase, the Revenue Department will conduct a pilot project in three selected mandals, testing the portal’s features and usability before its full-scale implementation across the state.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Stresses Public Awareness

During a review meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of public awareness. He directed officials to organize awareness programmes in all mandals to educate citizens about the benefits and functionalities of the Bhu Bharathi platform.

“Suggestions and feedback from the public during the pilot phase must be taken seriously. Based on this input, the portal should be further enhanced to ensure transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in land-related services,” the Chief Minister said.

What is Bhu Bharathi Portal?

The Bhu Bharathi portal is designed to provide digitized land records, reduce disputes and delays, and offer citizens an easy-to-use platform to access essential revenue and land services online. The system aims to minimize human intervention, increase transparency, and improve the overall governance of land records.

Pilot Project to Set Foundation for Statewide Rollout

The pilot run in three mandals will help the government gather user feedback, identify potential technical challenges, and refine the portal before it is introduced across all districts of Telangana.

Key Objectives of Bhu Bharathi:

Digitization of land and revenue records

Transparent and real-time access to land data

Minimized manual intervention and errors

Citizen-friendly interface for land-related queries

Reduction in land ownership disputes

The State IT Department, in coordination with the Revenue Department, has been working on finalizing the backend infrastructure, and the portal’s full version is expected to go live statewide after evaluating the pilot’s success.