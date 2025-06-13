Telangana Set to Revise Land Rates for First Time Under Congress Rule

Hyderabad: For the first time under the current Congress regime, the Telangana government is preparing to revise the market values of agricultural and non-agricultural lands, aiming to generate over ₹10,000 crore in additional revenue. The new values are expected to come into effect starting July 2025.

Land Value Revision After Over Three Years

This will be the first land value revision since 2021–22, when the previous BRS government had increased agricultural land rates by up to 150% and non-agricultural open plot values by up to 100%. Since then, while stamp duty was hiked in July 2022 from 6% to 7.5%, land market values remained unchanged.

Revenue Minister Submits Proposals to CM Revanth Reddy

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy received the proposals and discussed them with senior revenue officials before presenting them to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for final approval. These proposals, prepared by market value revision committees under the Stamps and Registration Department, recommend area-wise hikes to bring land values closer to actual market prices.

Area-Wise Land Rate Hikes Likely

The government plans to revise the base agricultural land value — currently at ₹75,000 per acre — by more than double, citing that such low-value lands are no longer found across Telangana. For open plots, which were revised from ₹100 to ₹200 per sq. yard in 2021, another 20–40% hike is proposed across all categories.

Additional Stamp Duty Hike Under Consideration

Alongside land value hikes, the state is also considering a marginal increase in stamp duty to further augment its revenue. The combined effect of revised rates and possible stamp duty hike is expected to help the state meet its ₹25,000 crore target for the 2025–26 fiscal year, compared to ₹14,307 crore earned in 2024–25.

Chief Minister Calls for More Transparency and Realistic Valuation

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that land prices in Hyderabad and across Telangana have skyrocketed, but registration revenue hasn’t kept pace. He has called for reducing the gap between actual market prices and government-set values to ensure transparency and align with real market dynamics.