Telangana Sets National Standard in Welfare and Inclusive Development: Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Telangana Government Advisor and senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir lauded the Congress-led government for establishing a new national benchmark in welfare schemes, food security, and inclusive development.

Speaking at a large-scale ration card distribution event in Kamareddy, Shabbir Ali emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state is turning visionary promises into reality through transparent and people-centric governance.

In a single-day drive, 3,174 new ration cards were distributed in Nizamabad as part of a state-wide food security initiative. Shabbir Ali highlighted that Telangana remains the only state providing free fine rice (sanna biyyam) to nearly 80% of its population. “This initiative is not just about food—it represents dignity, security, and empowerment for the poor and middle class,” he remarked.

He credited the Congress-led UPA government for introducing the National Food Security Act under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and said the Telangana Congress government is fulfilling her vision by delivering actual food security on the ground. The scheme provides 6 kg of fine rice per person per month to over 93 lakh families, a move Shabbir described as “historic” and a “national model.”

Shabbir Ali also addressed the longstanding wait for ration cards among thousands of families, especially newlyweds, which he blamed on the neglect of the previous BRS government. He said the current Congress government fast-tracked the process using gram sabhas to ensure only genuine beneficiaries are selected. He assured that the distribution will continue transparently until all eligible households receive ration cards.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to farmers, he noted Telangana achieved a record paddy production of 281 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) — the highest in the state’s history and in the country. He also pointed out that Telangana is the only state offering a ₹500 per quintal bonus for fine variety paddy, benefitting lakhs of cultivators.

Shabbir further detailed the Congress government’s delivery on its six guarantees, including:

Sanctioning of 3,500 Indiramma houses for the homeless in each constituency

for the homeless in each constituency 200 units of free electricity for over 51 lakh families

for over 51 lakh families LPG cylinders for ₹500

Free travel for women in RTC buses

in RTC buses Extension of the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme to cover 93 lakh families with up to ₹10 lakh in medical coverage

He also mentioned the rapid implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which ₹9,000 crore was deposited directly into farmers’ accounts within just nine days. Additionally, within three months of assuming office, the Congress government waived farm loans up to ₹2 lakh, amounting to ₹21,000 crore.

On the issue of social justice, Shabbir Ali praised the completion of a comprehensive caste survey within a year and the passage of a law to increase Backward Classes (BC) reservations from 27% to 42%, in line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision of proportional representation. The proposal is currently awaiting Presidential approval, and the upcoming local body elections will reflect the revised quotas.

“Telangana is not just implementing visionary policies—it is building a governance model rooted in justice, equity, and welfare. Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, Telangana is emerging as a role model for the entire country,” Shabbir Ali concluded.