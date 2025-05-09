Telangana Sets Up 24x7 Control Room in Delhi Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Hyderabad: In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Telangana government has announced the establishment of a 24×7 control room in New Delhi to assist its citizens currently residing in border areas.

Control Room Located at Telangana Bhavan, Delhi

According to an official release, the control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital. It aims to offer real-time assistance, information, and support to Telangana residents during the ongoing security situation along the international border.

Helpline Number Issued for Public Use

The facility will function around the clock to ensure continuous support. Citizens seeking help or information can contact the control room through its landline number: 011-23380556. The government has encouraged all concerned individuals to make use of the helpline as needed.

Telangana Government Committed to Citizen Safety

This initiative underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its people amid the developing geopolitical situation. Officials have assured that additional steps will be taken if necessary to protect and support Telangana residents across the country.

