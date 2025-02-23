Telangana: Seven Arrested for Murder of Man Who Filed Complaint Against KCR

Hyderabad: Seven individuals were arrested in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana in connection with the murder of N. Rajalingamurthy, a man who had filed a complaint against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and others, alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Murder Linked to Land Dispute

The police revealed that Rajalingamurthy, 50, was stabbed to death on February 19 during a confrontation over a land dispute with the accused. He was attacked while riding his motorcycle through Jayashankar Bhupalpally town. Rajalingamurthy had been involved in a legal battle with the accused over an acre of land, and both parties had approached a court regarding the matter.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following a detailed investigation, police apprehended seven suspects on the evening of February 22. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and led the police to the weapons used, including knives, an iron rod, mobile phones, and motorcycles. Four of the accused were directly involved in the stabbing, while the remaining six, including a former municipal vice-chairman, are charged with conspiracy.

Absconding Accused and Political Rivalry

The police have identified three other suspects, including the former municipal vice-chairman, who is allegedly connected with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The ex-vice-chairman is said to have had both a property dispute and a political rivalry with Rajalingamurthy. Special teams have been formed to search for the absconding accused.

Brutal Attack and Rajalingamurthy’s Death

According to the police, the attack occurred when the accused blocked Rajalingamurthy’s motorcycle, threw chili powder in his eyes, and launched a brutal assault using knives and an iron rod. Rajalingamurthy was stabbed in the stomach and died on the spot. The assailants fled the scene on motorcycles after confirming his death.

Previous Complaint Against KCR and Corruption Allegations

Rajalingamurthy had previously filed a private complaint in October 2023 in court, seeking the registration of an FIR against KCR and others. The complaint was related to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, specifically the sinking of piers in the Medigadda barrage. The complaint raised concerns about corruption in the construction of the project.

Following the complaint, KCR and his nephew, former minister T. Harish Rao, approached the Telangana High Court, which suspended an order passed by the district court in December 2024 that had allowed the petition to proceed.