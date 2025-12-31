Telangana Firm on Protecting Its 968 TMC Share in Godavari Waters: Uttam Kumar Reddy

The Telangana government has reiterated its strong commitment to protecting its allocated 968 TMC share in Godavari waters, as the inter-state dispute with Andhra Pradesh over proposed diversion projects intensifies. Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state has taken proactive administrative and legal steps to safeguard its irrigation interests and future projects.

Strong Stand Against Godavari Water Diversion

The minister said Telangana firmly opposes Andhra Pradesh’s attempts to divert Godavari floodwaters through projects linked to the Polavaram Project. These include the earlier Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and its renamed version, the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project (PNLP).

According to the Telangana government, these projects aim to divert up to 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters, which goes far beyond the originally approved diversion limits.

Alleged Violations Cited by Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that Telangana has consistently maintained that the proposed projects violate multiple legal and regulatory frameworks, including:

Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award, 1980

Central Water Commission (CWC) approvals for Polavaram

for Polavaram Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

CWC guidelines on inter-basin water transfers

He pointed out that only 80 TMC diversion to the Krishna basin was originally approved, and the remaining floodwaters remain unallocated.

Letters, Objections, and Central Agencies’ Response

The minister said Telangana began raising objections early in 2025. Key steps included:

Letters to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on January 22, June 13, and June 16, 2025

on Objections submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change

Representations to central bodies like CWC, GRMB, KRMB, and the Polavaram Project Authority

As a result, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) returned Andhra Pradesh’s proposal on June 30, 2025, citing unresolved inter-state issues and lack of mandatory clearances.

Supreme Court Move to Halt Projects

After Andhra Pradesh floated tenders on November 21, 2025, Telangana escalated the matter legally by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court on December 16, 2025.

The petition seeks:

A halt to all works related to PBLP/PNLP and Polavaram expansions

Directions to stop appraisal, clearances, and fund releases

A freeze on capacity enhancements and tender processes

“Unwavering Commitment to Telangana’s Water Rights”

Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed opposition allegations of inaction, saying Telangana’s swift objections had already led to project setbacks. He stressed that floodwaters cannot be diverted unilaterally and must be decided through mutual consultation between both states.

“These steps reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting Telangana’s 968 TMC share in Godavari waters and securing future irrigation needs,” he said.

Final Word

With administrative objections, central-level interventions, and a Supreme Court petition, Telangana has signalled that it will not compromise on its Godavari water rights. The outcome of the legal battle is expected to play a crucial role in shaping irrigation and water security in the state.

