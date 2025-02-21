Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets to Turn 1 Crore Women into Crorepatis, Plans Mega Rally with PM Modi

In a bold move to uplift women’s economic status, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a plan to transform 1 crore women affiliated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) into crorepatis (millionaires).

The initiative includes organizing the state’s largest women-led rally in Hyderabad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to witness the collective strength of SHGs.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

– Current SHG Membership: Telangana currently has 67 lakh women enrolled in SHGs. The government aims to expand this to 1 crore through aggressive outreach.

– Mega Rally on ORR: A historic public gathering of 1 crore women is planned on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) to showcase their socio-economic influence.

– Collaboration with Central Govt: CM Reddy emphasized a “give-and-take” approach with the Centre, urging bipartisan support for women’s empowerment beyond political agendas.

Initiatives to Boost SHG Growth

To achieve this ambitious target, the Telangana government announced:

– Free High-Quality Sarees: Two sarees annually for SHG members to reduce household expenses.

– Solar Power Plants: Encouraging SHGs to establish solar projects, creating sustainable income streams.

– Petrol Pump Ownership: A newly inaugurated petrol pump in Narayanpet district, managed by SHGs, marks the first of many such ventures.

CM Reddy stated, “We will demonstrate our strength with 1 crore women on ORR and seek central support to achieve this transformative goal.”

Despite political differences, CM Reddy stressed the need to prioritize women’s welfare beyond elections. He plans to involve BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna to facilitate PM Modi’s participation.

Self Help Groups have been pivotal in rural India’s socio-economic growth, enabling financial independence for millions of women. Telangana’s push aligns with national schemes like Mission Shakti and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, which aim to strengthen SHGs through skill development and credit access.

With SHGs contributing ₹1.2 lakh crore annually to India’s rural economy, Telangana’s mega plan could set a benchmark for women-led development nationwide.

The Telangana Government is expected to roll out detailed guidelines for SHG expansion and solar projects in the coming weeks. The proposed rally, touted as the largest women’s congregation in Telangana’s history, may take shape by late 2025.