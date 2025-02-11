Sports

Telangana Shines at 38th National Games Athletic Championship 2025

Telangana Athletic Association representatives, including Sri. Stanly Jones (President), Sri. K. Sarangapani (Secretary), and Sri. P. Venkateshwar Reddy (Organizing Secretary & Team Manager), accompanied the medal winners and congratulated them on their success.

Syed Mubashir11 February 2025 - 20:21
Dehradun: Telangana athletes delivered an impressive performance at the 38th National Games Athletic Championship 2025, securing 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals for the state.

Telangana Women’s Achievements:

  • A. NandiniGold in Heptathlon (5601 points) & Bronze in 4x100m Relay
  • G. NithyaSilver in 100m & Bronze in 200m (23.76 seconds)
  • A. MaithiliBronze in 4x100m Relay
  • M. SindhuBronze in 4x100m Relay

A. Nandini’s outstanding performance in Heptathlon earned her a Gold medal with a total of 5601 points, while G. Nithya secured a Bronze medal in the 200m race, clocking 23.76 seconds.

Telangana Athletic Association representatives, including Sri. Stanly Jones (President), Sri. K. Sarangapani (Secretary), and Sri. P. Venkateshwar Reddy (Organizing Secretary & Team Manager), accompanied the medal winners and congratulated them on their success.

