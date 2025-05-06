Sports
Telangana Shines at Khelo India Youth Games 2025 – Wins 3 Gold Medals in Swimming
Bihar: — Telangana swimmers made a remarkable mark at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Swimming Championships held in Bihar from May 5th to 9th, clinching three gold medals in various categories.
🥇 Gold Medal Winners from Telangana:
- D. Varshith – Gold in 400m Individual Medley (Male)
- Sri Nithya Sagi – Gold in 100m Backstroke (Female)
- Suhas Preetham Mylari – Gold in 100m Backstroke (Male)
Detailed Results:
400m Individual Medley – Male
- 🥇 Varshith Dhulipudi (Telangana) – 4:38.39
- 🥈 Mongam Theerdhu Sama (Andhra Pradesh) – 4:38.87
- 🥉 Amav Ramdas Kadu (Maharashtra) – 4:44.74
100m Backstroke – Female
- 🥇 Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 1:06.36
- 🥈 Vihitha Nayana Loganath (Karnataka) – 1:07.67
- 🥉 S Maria Winciya (Tamil Nadu) – 1:08.27
100m Backstroke – Male
- 🥇 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 58.73
- 🥈 Arjun Singh (Haryana) – 59.56
- 🥉 Samarth Gowda B.S (Karnataka) – 59.74
Telangana’s dominance in the swimming pool is a testament to the state’s growing focus on nurturing young sports talent. The athletes’ strong performance contributed significantly to Telangana’s medal tally at this prestigious national youth event.