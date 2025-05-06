Sports

Telangana Shines at Khelo India Youth Games 2025 – Wins 3 Gold Medals in Swimming

elangana swimmers made a remarkable mark at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Swimming Championships held in Bihar from May 5th to 9th, clinching three gold medals in various categories.

Syed Mubashir6 May 2025 - 19:38
Bihar: — Telangana swimmers made a remarkable mark at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Swimming Championships held in Bihar from May 5th to 9th, clinching three gold medals in various categories.

🥇 Gold Medal Winners from Telangana:

  • D. VarshithGold in 400m Individual Medley (Male)
  • Sri Nithya SagiGold in 100m Backstroke (Female)
  • Suhas Preetham MylariGold in 100m Backstroke (Male)

Detailed Results:

400m Individual Medley – Male

  1. 🥇 Varshith Dhulipudi (Telangana) – 4:38.39
  2. 🥈 Mongam Theerdhu Sama (Andhra Pradesh) – 4:38.87
  3. 🥉 Amav Ramdas Kadu (Maharashtra) – 4:44.74

100m Backstroke – Female

  1. 🥇 Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 1:06.36
  2. 🥈 Vihitha Nayana Loganath (Karnataka) – 1:07.67
  3. 🥉 S Maria Winciya (Tamil Nadu) – 1:08.27

100m Backstroke – Male

  1. 🥇 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 58.73
  2. 🥈 Arjun Singh (Haryana) – 59.56
  3. 🥉 Samarth Gowda B.S (Karnataka) – 59.74

Telangana’s dominance in the swimming pool is a testament to the state’s growing focus on nurturing young sports talent. The athletes’ strong performance contributed significantly to Telangana’s medal tally at this prestigious national youth event.

