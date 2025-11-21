Telangana: Singareni Chairman in National-Level Critical Mineral Development Committee

Hyderabad: State owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram participated in the National-level Critical Mineral Committee constituted by the NITI Aayog on November 19,2025. The committee was constituted to identify, explore and facilitate the production of critical minerals located across various regions of the country.



Dr. D.K. Singh, Advisor (Minerals), IIT–ISM, has been appointed as the Chairman of this committee.

The committee includes — the Director of the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), the C&MD of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as well as the Chairmans of NLC India, Coal India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, along with six other members representing various industrial sectors.



Explaining the purpose of this committee, NITI Aayog stated that, critical minerals hold immense importance in the 21st century.

The committee has been tasked with identifying at least 10 types of critical minerals that may be found in open-cast mine overburdens, underground mines, fly ash and bottom ash from thermal power plants, as well as in coal seams.



The committee will identify the presence of critical minerals in a minimum of 20 locations across the country, collect samples, conduct analysis, undertake exploration, and examine the feasibility of mineral production.



It has been directed to submit a comprehensive study report within one year.



NITI Aayog emphasized that, the committee should work proactively to further strengthen and accelerate the initiatives undertaken by the National Critical Mineral Mission.

It is noted that, once the availability and distribution of critical minerals are established through sample analysis, industries may independently or jointly take up their production. The committee has been asked to study these aspects in detail and submit its report within 12 months.



SCCL is already making rapid progress in the field of critical minerals, Company C&MD has been appointed as a member of the national committee.



SCCL’s proactive approach toward exploration, research, future requirement assessment, and strategic planning in critical minerals has earned it this recognition.



This appointment is expected to further enhance the company’s prestige, particularly at a time when SCCL’s role in accelerating India’s critical mineral initiatives, developing domestic resources, and contributing to the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat is steadily growing.