Telangana School Crisis Averted: Six Missing Students Found Safe at Vijayawada Bus Stand

Hyderabad: The parents of six students from the SC Residential School at Nemalipuram, located under the Kodad Mandal, can finally breathe a sigh of relief after their children, who went missing two days ago, were safely located.

The students had disappeared from the school premises following a heated argument and a farewell party went awry.

Incident Details: How the Students Went Missing

The incident unfolded during the farewell party held for Class X students at the SC Residential School. Allegedly, several students consumed liquor during the celebration, leading to an argument between a group of about 10 students.

This altercation escalated into a physical tussle, prompting the school administration to intervene and counsel the students involved.

As a result of the counseling session, six students decided to run away from the school campus, raising immediate concerns among the staff and their parents. The school principal, Jhansi, promptly took action by lodging a complaint with the Kodad Rural Police, kickstarting a search operation to locate the missing students.

Search Efforts and Community Concerns

As the hours passed, the anxiety among the parents and teachers continued to rise. With no clue about the whereabouts of the students, the situation seemed increasingly dire. The parents, alongside the school’s staff, were left in a state of worry as they awaited any updates from the authorities.

Fortunately, after an extensive search, the missing students were found at the Vijayawada bus stand. The police received confirmation of their location and immediately informed the school and parents, alleviating their concerns.

The Relief of Parents and Teachers

Upon hearing that their children were safe, the parents expressed immense relief. The teachers, too, were thankful for the swift efforts of the police and the support of the community in locating the missing students.

Police Action: Students to Be Brought Back to Kodad

The police are now in the process of bringing the six students back to Kodad. The students will be reunited with their families once they arrive.

Authorities have promised to continue investigating the circumstances that led to the students running away, particularly focusing on the role the alcohol consumption played in triggering the dispute.