Telangana: SLBC Tunnel Rescue Gets a Tech Boost with Robotic Support!

Hyderabad: Rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel were intensified on Tuesday as robotic support was introduced to navigate the challenging conditions inside the tunnel.

A Hyderabad-based private firm, ANVI Robotics, deployed specialized robots to aid the rescue team in assessing the situation and locating the trapped workers.

Advanced Technology Joins the Mission

With over 110 personnel from multiple agencies already engaged in the operation, the addition of robotic assistance is expected to boost efforts. These robots, equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and robotic arms, are being used to inspect the tunnel and identify a second critical point where more workers are believed to be trapped.

The Telangana government has allocated ₹4 crores specifically for robotic services, recognizing the need for advanced technology in the rescue mission.

High-Level Review and Progress

The irrigation minister is set to review the rescue efforts today with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expected to join virtually. Meanwhile, specialized cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) are assisting in pinpointing key locations for the ongoing rescue.

Removal of Tunnel Wreckage at Advanced Stage

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with expert rat miners, are leading the operation. A significant breakthrough has been made in removing the tunnel-boring machinery wreckage, which remains a crucial step in the ongoing rescue.

As the mission progresses, authorities remain hopeful that the combined efforts of technology, specialized teams, and strategic planning will ensure a successful rescue operation.